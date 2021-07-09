India vs Sri Lanka series pushed back after SL support staff test COVID-19 positive

Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the Indian team in the limited-overs series vs Sri Lanka. (File Photo/BCCI)

India’s white-ball series in Sri Lanka was on Friday pushed back after two of Sri Lanka’s support staff tested positive for COVID-19, forcing their squad into a longer isolation period.

Sri Lanka’s batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan tested positive for COVID-19 on return from the United Kingdom, which has forced Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to extend the hard quarantine period from the stipulated three days.

“The series will now start from 17th of July instead of 13th and will continue till 27th. It may even be further delayed,” a SLC official told indianexpress.com.

The three ODIs will now take place on July 17, 19, and 21, with the T20Is on July 24, 25, and 27.

Earlier, the series was supposed to start on July 13.

Shikhar Dhawan will be making his international captaincy debut when India take on Sri Lanka in the three-match each ODI and T20I series.