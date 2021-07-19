‘India vs Sri Lanka seemed like a university team against school team’: Ramiz Raja on 1st ODI

A new-look Indian cricket team under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan outclassed Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday to win the first ODI by seven wickets. Youngster Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan showed a lot of intent as India chased down a target of 263 runs in just 36.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s hapless performance drew sharp reactions with former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja calling it a game where the Indians, like a strong university team dominated the Lankans who seemed like a school team.

“India vs Sri Lanka seemed like a University team vs School team match. Such was the difference between the skills, execution, talent and the ability to understand the game. This is a very challenging situation for Sri Lankan cricket because they were playing at home. They prepared a flat pitch for the series opener against India and still ended with an average score,” Ramiz Raja said in his latest YouTube video.

“The way Sri Lanka played against spin, it looked like they had no idea how to tackle spin. Historically, Sri Lankan batsmen have dominated the spinners. However, the current lot just does not seem to be on that level yet.

“The Sri Lanka batters looked confused after getting a start. They couldn’t understand how to change the gear. And this confusion was created by India’s outstanding bowling performance. India didn’t have to push much as the challenge wasn’t tough.

“The game was one-sided. Sri Lanka produced a flop show. I don’t know whether watching them in future would be interesting. Everything about them seemed in slow motion – a team is playing against a side that felt like no challenge was being thrown at them,” Raja concluded.