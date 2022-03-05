India vs Sri Lanka: When Rohit Sharma asked Virat Kohli to re-enter the ground for guard of honour

In a heartwarming gesture, India captain Rohit Sharma, on Saturday, was seen asking Virat Kohli, to re-enter the IS Bindra Stadium, in Mohali ahead of Sri Lanka’s first innings so that the Indian team could give the former Test captain a guard of honor.

Kohli, who became the twelfth Indian to play 100 Test matches for India, had scored 45 in India’s first innings before being dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya.

When asked to enter the ground again for the honour, Kohli seemed a bit surprised but duly obliged.

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja was impressed with bat and ball as India took a commanding lead of 466 runs in the first test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Jadeja scored a career-best 175 not out as India declared its first innings at 574-8. He picked up 1-30 as Sri Lanka was reduced to 108-4 at stumps on day two.

In the morning session, Jadeja extended his seventh-wicket partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin to 130 runs.

Jadeja had reached triple figures just prior to lunch, celebrating the milestone in his inimitable sword-play style, regaling the small crowd gathered at the IS Bindra Stadium.

After the interval, India continued its steady progress with Jadeja at the helm.

The score crossed 500 in 120.3 overs while Jadeja reached 150 off 211 balls. In doing so, he put on a rapid 103 runs with Mohammed Shami (20 not out) for the ninth wicket.

Jadeja batted for 327 minutes, facing 228 balls. He hit 17 fours and three sixes. Surprisingly, India declared with Jadeja in sight of his first double hundred.

Sri Lanka did not have any respite in an extended final session. Spin was introduced in the fifth over as India’s three-pronged attack went to work. Jadeja and Ashwin both picked up wickets and reduced Sri Lanka to 103/4.