India vs Sri Lanka ODI, T20 Series 2021: Full Schedule, Squad, Time Table, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming Details

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) ODI, T20 Series 2021 Schedule, Squad, Players List: Shikhar Dhawan will be making his international captaincy debut when India take on Sri Lanka in the three-match each ODI and T20I series. With Indian Test team on a break before Test series against England after losing the World Test Championship final to New Zealand, BCCI is giving chances to a few youngsters on the tour. This will also serve as a test for players who want to prove themselves ahead of the T20 World Cup. For Kuldeep Yadav, it will be a chance at redemption after a string of ordinary performances in the limited-overs format. Prithvi Shaw is also returning to the squad after solid performances in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL) 14.

Schedule and venue

1st ODI, July 13, 2:30 PM IST, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

2nd ODI, July 16, 2:30 PM IST, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

3rd ODI, July 18, 2:30 PM IST, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

1st T20I, July 21, 7 PM IST, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

2nd T20I, July 23, 7 PM IST, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

3rd T20I, July 25, 7 PM IST, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Squads

Sri Lanka: to be announced

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (v/c), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

Where to watch live telecast, live streaming

The live streaming of ODI and T20I series will be available on SonyLIV. The live telecast will be available on Sony SIX HD/SD, Sony TEN 3 HD/SD and Doordarshan.