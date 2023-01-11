scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

IND vs SL ODI Live Telecast: A clinical India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead when they face Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 | IND vs SL 2nd ODI | IND vs SL Live Streaming
India vs Sri Lanka ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 2nd ODI live?
IND vs SL Live Streaming: Buoyed by the form of its top three batters, a clinical India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead when they face Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Having ended his century drought for nearly three years in a T20I against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in September, Virat Kohli has not looked back since then, especially in the white ball format and brought up his 73rd International century in their 67-run win in Guwahati on Tuesday.

IND vs SL Live Streaming Details, 2nd ODI 2023:

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in West Bengal.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live on Star Sports, Hotstar.

ODI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru

 

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 14:28 IST
