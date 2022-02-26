India vs Sri Lanka: Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Ruturaj Gaikwad

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. He had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team.

An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s squad for the remaining two T20Is.

Mayank has joined the team in Dharamsala. The Karnataka batter, who is set to lead Punjab Kings in the IPL is yet to make his T20I debut for India.

If it wasn’t for Ruturaj Gaekwad’s wrist injury, he could have opened with Kishan and Rohit would have dropped himself down the order like he did against the West Indies.

Earlier, fast bowler Deepak Chahar and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out from the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling, while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata.

India’s T20 squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal