India vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score, Asian Games final: IND opt to bat first; Playing XI updates

In a high-stakes clash, Team India have opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the Women’s Cricket final at the 2026 Asian Games today.

LIVE: India at Asian Games Day 4

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side has had a largely flawless September so far. The openers – Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma – have had a record-breaking month, too. The spinners are up and firing, and the results have propelled them to an eighth Asia Cup title. On Tuesday, their continental heft can wear the lustre of another Asian Games gold medal as they take on Sri Lanka in yet another final. Merely 12 days after meeting in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai, where India redeemed themselves for the finals slip-up against the same opponents two years ago, the teams meet again with a huge medal at stake.

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Live Updates Sep 22, 2026 10:10 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Playing XI updates Sri Lanka Women Playing XI: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud Sep 22, 2026 10:01 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: TOSS India win toss, opt to bat first A third successive toss win for Harmanpreet Kaur and they have decided to put the runs up on the board first. Sep 22, 2026 09:53 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Toss coming up India had opted to bowl first in the quarters against Japan and walked away with the contest expectedly in a canter. Come the semi-finals, India showed their batting heft, although the engine room was powered mainly by the scintillating form of openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. The middle-order has been erratic in their ways for some time now and Sri Lanka will need to nail down the Indian openers early to redeem themselves 12 days after the Asia Cup final loss to India in Dubai. Sep 22, 2026 09:49 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Pakistan claim bronze Pakistan, the 2010 and 2014 women's cricket gold medal winners, have clinched the bronze medal in the event this time, beating Bangladesh earlier this morning in Nisshin. Sep 22, 2026 09:49 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Road to final India QF: Beat Japan by eight wickets SF: Beat Bangladesh by 114 runs Sri Lanka QF: Beat Malaysia by 86 runs SF: Beat Pakistan by 8 wickets Sep 22, 2026 09:42 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Match squads India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav. Sri Lanka Women Squad: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimasha Meepage, Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani. Sep 22, 2026 09:40 AM IST IND vs SL Women's T20I Final, Asian Games 2026 Live Score: Welcome Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the 2026 Asian Games. India will be feeling the heat after a spate of close shaves, missing out on the gold medal on a few occasions. There's a huge responsibility in that regard with Harmnpreet Kaur's team, standing as firm favourites to retain their gold medal. Can India open their gold count this afternoon in Nisshin? Stay tuned for all updates.