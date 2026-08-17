India vs Sri Lank Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: IND to resume at 460/9 vs SL in Galle

IND vs SL 1st Test Match 2026 Live: India to take on Sri Lanka. (CREIMAS)

India managed to secure a dominant position in the first of the two-match Test series in Galle on Sunday with their batting. On the back of a century from Devdutt Padikkal, they finished Day 2 at 460/9, with Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna unbeaten, after a day cut short by rain

KL Rahul, who scored a gritty half-century on Day 1, returned to bat but could not add many runs to his score. Dhruv Jurel was the other important contributor, scoring a breezy half-century when the team needed it. Apart from these two, there were a few starts from the other players but not convert into big scores.

Story continues below this ad Sri Lanka, on the other hand, after disappointing bowling on the first day, came back well. The likes of Prabath Jayasuriya and Nuwantha Keshara altered their bowling plans, which worked out. The second new ball was when the Sri Lankan spinners started to dominate the game. SCROLL BELOW FOR OF INDIA VS SRI LANKA 1st TEST, DAY 3 FROM GALLE Live Updates Aug 17, 2026 08:56 AM IST India vs Sri Lank Live Score: Devdutt Padikkal on his confidence (Because if you look at the impact points, it's fully forward, fully back, it's a sign of confidence, isn't it?) Yeah, definitely. I think when you have that clarity in terms of what you want to do, I think that brings that confidence in your footwork as well. I think I was just looking to make sure that I commit to whatever I do 100%. Even if it's a defensive shot, I want to make sure that I really commit to playing that, so that made my footwork much better. (On the ability to convert the hundreds into big ones) I think honestly, it's just the hunger to score more runs. I just enjoy batting out there, and the moment you get to 100, it's easy to relax and feel that relief. But it's important that for me, the next 20-30 balls are the really important phase that I try and make sure that I'm completely focused, completely there. I think when I get past those first 10 balls after 100, I think it makes my job a whole lot easier. And over the years, I've seen so many cricketers get big runs, get big hundreds, especially back in Karnataka. So just watching them bat makes me want to do the same. Aug 17, 2026 08:46 AM IST India vs Sri Lank Live Score: Devdutt Padikkal on his Test century (Your thoughts on the first Test hundred, must be very special!) Yeah, definitely. I've dreamt of this moment. For the last two years, I've been working really hard to try and make sure that when I get that opportunity, I can do something special like this, and I'm really happy to do that. (On his aggressive intent vs spin early on and decisive footwork) Yeah, I think we have discussed that at length, especially when you're playing spin, it's important that you have certain plans in your head. You cannot go out there and expect to react all the time. It's important that we have a couple of shots in your head that you want to play as soon as you go out there, so that you can put some pressure on the bowler as well. So, I think over the last year or so, we have really worked on trying to find ways in our own strengths that you can really implement to make sure that you put pressure back. Aug 17, 2026 08:35 AM IST India vs Sri Lank Live Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog between India and Sri Lanka for Day 3 of the ongoing Test match. They say it is the moving day; if rain does not play its part, it promises to be one. Indian batters did their job, and it will be the turn of Indian bowlers now to deliver and assert India's dominance in the Test match. How persistent rain dictated India’s approach on the second day of Galle Test Rishabh Pant and Devdutt Padikkal of India during Day 2 of the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and India at the Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka, on August 16, 2026. (CREIMAS) After losing 54 overs to persistent rain at Galle, India abandoned their plan to bat once and big, aggressively accelerating their scoring on Day Two to reach 460/9—driven by Devdutt Padikkal’s 167—in order to buy time against an unfavorable weather forecast. To turn this dominant total into a victory with more rain expected over the remaining three days, India's bowling unit must now dismiss Sri Lanka cheaply in their first innings to make enforcing the follow-on viable. (Read more from Venkata Krishna B)

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