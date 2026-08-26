India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: SL to resume at 265/8 vs IND at Colombo

IND vs SL 2nd Test Match 2026 Live: India will take on Sri Lanka. (CREIMAS)

Sonal Dinusha’s resistance has kept the hosts afloat in the second of the two-match Test series against Shubman Gill’s India at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Sri Lanka needs another 38 runs to avoid a follow-on, which could give them a chance to draw the Test match, as India would have to bat again.

India, on the other hand, will want to impose a follow-on, as rain has been a constant threat in this Test match so far. Prasidh Krishna has been class apart for India with the ball in this Test match, while Manav Suthar has continued to chip away at the wicket.

Story continues below this ad Debutant Saransh Jain and Ravindra Jadeja are not amongst the wickets yet, and they would want to put their hands up and chip in as well. Sri Lanka, though, apart from crossing that 38-run mark, will want to bat as long as possible and take time out of the game. SCROLL BELOW FOR OF INDIA VS SRI LANKA 2nd TEST, DAY 4 UPDATES FROM COLOMBO Live Updates Aug 26, 2026 09:15 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Morne Morkel on Prasidh Krishna getting bounce "Prasidh has got that extra pace. He's got that bounce for us. We're going to use him in certain phases where it might be risky, but we might get the reward as well. It is tough on him." "It is sometimes a tough job, the donkey job, but I think he's done that very well for us in the last two or three years. With that, his game has grown into the bowler that can hit that fuller length much more consistently, which is great to see,” the former South African pacer said. Aug 26, 2026 09:06 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Morne Morkel on Prasidh Krishna “As a team and as management, we always knew about the potential. For him, it is about quieting those voices and just playing cricket,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “The biggest change is that he has let go of all those thoughts and all those comments, and he's just enjoying his cricket and loves bowling. I think the results are showing for themselves. He's an extremely hard worker. He's a guy that will do a lot of homework going into games, doing a lot of research on the opposition. So for me, he's a massive student of the game, and it's just great to see him grow and develop into a world-class bowler. I think for India, in all formats, he's got the potential and the talent to play for a very long time,” he added. Aug 26, 2026 08:53 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Teams India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Saransh Jain, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando Aug 26, 2026 08:37 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Sri Lanka. India needs to get two more wickets, which will happen at some point today, but the question that remains is whether they will have the option to enforce follow on which will have a huge say in where this game might be headed. Do stay with us; a fascinating day of cricket is coming up. Hard lengths, consistency, pressure: Prasidh Krishna’s recipe for success Prasidh Krishna of India celebrates the wicket of Kamindu Mendis of Sri Lanka during Day 3 of the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on August 25, 2026. (CREIMAS) Prasidh Krishna proved his bowling success is not merely a product of favorable conditions by delivering an emphatic performance on a dissimilar surface in Colombo following his impressive spell in Galle. While maintaining his core strengths—relentless pressure, bounce, hard lengths, and movement—he showed tactical maturity by adapting his execution to the pitch rather than relying on a carbon copy of his previous spell, demonstrating clear overall development as a bowler. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)

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