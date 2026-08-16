India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test day 2: Rain delays start of play in Galle

Aug 16, 2026 10:25 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test day 2: Ravindra Jadeja ahead of game

[On how he built the temperament to bat long] When I started, I used to bat at number 4. If you look at my entire Ranji Trophy career, my average is more than 60. Whatever Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy first-class cricket I have played domestically, my batting average is more than 60. So somewhere, I had that belief that I had that ability. But sometimes what happens is that you come into the Indian team and you don't get that batting number. And sometimes the situation is such that I have batted at number 8 and 9 as well. So, when you are sitting in the dressing room with your pads on, next to you, a fast bowler is selecting a ball. So seeing all those things, my morale, my confidence, would go down. Sometimes you think to yourself, "I have to go and score runs." And in that same dressing room, a fast bowler is selecting the ball, thinking, "Come on, now bowling is coming." So because of all those things, my confidence was literally disturbed. I would think, "Oh man, what is this? The team doesn't even have confidence in me." So I have seen that in my early days, that I didn't get that number. Very low, many times I even went in to bat below Ashwin. So somewhere, all those things disturbed me. But luckily, now I have got the opportunity to bat at number six. In England, I was doing just one thing. I had limited my shots. I didn't have to play every shot. I didn't have to play the cover drive, I didn't have to play the square drive. I had removed all those shots from my book, that I don't have to play these shots in England. I had to work very hard for that. Because sometimes you feel that while sitting in the dressing room, you can think more, that yes, I won't play this, I won't play that. But the same thing, when you go into the middle in a pressure situation, when the ball is swinging, bouncing, then you have to implement that. So that is a little mentally challenging. But I was strong that I don't have to play the cover drive, I don't have to play any shot outside off. So that helped me quite a lot.