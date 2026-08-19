India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: SL to resume at 84/4 vs IND in Galle

IND vs SL 1st Test Match 2026 Live: India to take on Sri Lanka. (CREIMAS)

India has reduced Sri Lanka to 84/4 at the end of Day 4. Manav Suthar yet again has been quite superb with his bowling, picking up two wickets. Pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj too chipped in with one wicket each. Sri Lanka still needs 288 runs to win the Test match, which is a difficult task from here.

However, although there is enough time and enough help for the bowlers from the surface, rain can hamper India’s chances and not let them win. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, with the centurion from the first innings, Sonal Dinusha, in the middle alongside skipper Dhaanjaya De Silva, will try to put on a resilient show.

Story continues below this ad Earlier, India have been bundled out for 193 runs, taking a lead of 371 runs after India bowled out Sri Lanka for 284 runs in the first innings thanks to Suthar’s four-wicket spell. He found an ally in another veteran left-arm spinner, Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up three wickets SCROLL BELOW FOR OF INDIA VS SRI LANKA 1st TEST, DAY 5 FROM GALLE Live Updates Aug 19, 2026 09:44 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Let's go! The sun is shining brightly here in Galle, which means India can push for a win. We saw yesterday how quickly the wickets were falling. If the weather holds up, we might get a result by Tea break today, unless Sri Lanka produces resilience for the ages and pulls out a draw from here on. Aug 19, 2026 09:31 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Devdutt Padikkal after Day 4 “It’s a highly result-driven business. I think whenever you go out there, you’re expected to perform, and if you’re not doing that, you’re always on the line in terms of your performance or your job or whatever it may be. I think for me, whenever I go out there, I try to score runs, and if I’m doing that, I’m sure I’ll play more games,” he added. Aug 19, 2026 09:18 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Devdutt Padikkal after Day 4 “Not really. I don’t think those kinds of conversations take place. It’s important that whenever you get that opportunity, you just take it. I don’t really go looking for those conversations. For me, it’s important that whenever I get that chance, I perform. I don’t really put too much emphasis on getting a run of games or things like that because in modern-day cricket, you cannot really expect those kinds of things,” Padikkal told reporters on Tuesday. Aug 19, 2026 09:09 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Teams India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Udara, Nishan Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando Aug 19, 2026 08:57 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Manav Suthar after Day 4 [Does life feel good after this journey?] It feels really good. Playing Test cricket is a dream for every cricketer. And the way I started this match, getting a wicket off the first ball and finding a good rhythm, I just tried to continue that by bowling in good areas. [How do you prepare before every match?] I just do spot bowling before the match, usually a day or two before, as much as possible to get into rhythm. That's the practice I follow. [On Jadeja and Kuldeep] Jadeja bhai and Kuldeep bhai are very senior and legendary bowlers. I get to learn a lot just by watching them. I try to learn as much as I can from them every day. [On the surface] The wicket was playing well. Even when we were bowling in the second innings, we were getting only a little turn. Maybe tomorrow there will be more turn. Let's see. [What are your plans for tomorrow?] The idea is to get a good start. We will try to find our lengths as quickly as possible and then, depending on the wicket, decide what lengths we need to bowl tomorrow morning. So the plan will be to adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible. Aug 19, 2026 08:48 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our final day of the India vs Sri Lanka live blog. India are almost there; the only thing that can stop them from winning is the rain. Manav Suthar has been quite good again, and there is enough rough on the pitch to get the remaining six wickets. Do stay with us to get all the live updates. Rishabh Pant’s century of sixes came faster than anyone in Test history Rishabh Pant of India celebrates after scoring a fifty during Day 4 of the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and India at the Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka, on August 18, 2026. (CREIMAS) In Test cricket, hitting sixes is largely irrelevant to success and greatness. While modern limited-overs formats demand boundary-hitting, legendary batters like David Boon, Mike Atherton, and VVS Laxman forged iconic, long careers while almost never clearing the fence. Even for famous aggressive players like Ben Stokes or Viv Richards, six-hitting is merely an extra flourish rather than the core of their legacy, proving that patience, composure, and aura—not big hits—define the long form of the game. (Read more from Sandip G)

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