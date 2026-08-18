India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Jaiswal-Rahul to start for IND vs SL in Galle

“He can land a ball on one spot. His consistency is world-class. So I want to learn from him that no matter what a batsman does, how long can you bowl on a spot and induce a false shot. There’s a lot to learn,” Suthar told reporters on Monday.
India bundled out Sri Lanka for 284 runs in the first innings thanks to Manav Suthar’s four-wicket spell. The left-arm spinner was quite superb with his bowling, and his revolutions on the ball created the wickets. He found an ally in another veteran left-arm spinner, Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up three wickets
Both pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj also did their jobs, each picking up one wicket. Kuldeep Yadav was the bowler the Sri Lankan batters targeted, although he still managed to take one wicket (Kamindu Mendis). Despite the valiant effort, the Indians could not impose the follow-on.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were in quite a bit of a pickle when they lost five wickets in the morning session, and then Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella got together and put on a superb 146-run partnership through the afternoon session, which saved the blushes of the hosts.
SCROLL BELOW FOR OF INDIA VS SRI LANKA 1st TEST, DAY 4 FROM GALLE
“India will have to be brave with their declaration. They will have to give enough time to the bowlers. Maybe try and look at a minimum of 90-100 overs. To do that, India will have to declare at somewhere between 350-375. In worst case scenario, if Sri Lanka get to 350-375, give credit to Sri Lanka, but India will have to be brave,” Pujara added.
“India will have to make their intentions very clear. Not a lot of time is left in the Test match. Also, you have to keep an eye on the forecast. You can’t ignore it. To qualify for the WTC final, they will have to win both the Test matches. To do that, they will have to be a little brave and a little more aggressive,” Pujara told on Cricinfo.
Teams have scored 600 after winning the toss and batting first, and sometimes they have also been bowled out for 120. So clearly, there are two types of pitches here. The one today is looking very good to me. It looks as if the entire pitch is covered with grass, so there are no rough or patchy areas. If you look at it, the pitch has a very beautiful appearance, which makes me feel that batting should be relatively easy. This is not a rank turner, so let me make that clear first. If you win the toss, you would want to bat first, but for the first 30-40 minutes, you will have to play carefully against the seamers because the pitch hasn't yet lost its colour, which means there is still a little bit of moisture. Whenever there is grass, you can get some lateral movement simply because of the green grass.So this is a pitch where you want to bat first and put up a big score, because batting in the fourth innings in Galle is very difficult. the average score here is around 120-130. So the toss is very important, as always, and both teams will want to bat first and make the most of this beautiful pitch.
Hello and welcome to our live blog between India and Sri Lanka for the fourth day of the first Test. The only thing that can stop India from winning this game is rain. They have a pretty good lead in these conditions, and all they need to do is bat for a couple of sessions and throw Sri Lanka into bat.
After early success, India made to toil by Sri Lanka for big 1st-innings lead
After wrapping up their first innings at 462—anchored by Devdutt Padikkal’s brilliant 167—India’s spin-led attack swiftly reduced Sri Lanka to 90/5, only for a counter-attacking 146-run stand between Niroshan Dickwella (80) and Sonal Dinusha, who went on to score a maiden Test century (100), to rescue the hosts to 284 and prevent a follow-on before bad weather prematurely ended Day 3 with India holding a solid 178-run lead. (Read more from Venkata Krishna B)
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