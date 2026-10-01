India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games 2026: SL win Toss, opt to bowl; Playing XI updates

After six successive washed out games, the men’s cricket action was finally back on at the 2026 Asian Games on Thursday. Team India will step out for the first time at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, taking on Sri Lanka in the second semi-final.

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With Pakistan having qualified for the gold-medal match, the onus will be on Shreyas Iyer’s full-strength T20I side to emulate them in a bid to back up their 2023 Hangzhou gold medal.

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The skies are beaming in full intensity today as the Indians are aiming for some game time after nearly 10 days. They must, however, be wary of the unknown as they take on a relatively second-string Sri Lankan unit.

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Live Updates Oct 1, 2026 09:31 AM IST IND vs SL Live Score, Asian Games T20 semifinal: TOSS Update from Nisshin TOSS: Sri Lanka has won the toss and opted to bowl first Oct 1, 2026 09:29 AM IST IND vs SL Live Score, Asian Games T20 semifinal: Bowling massacre As we build towards the toss, a little catch up on last night's brutal ODI action back in Guwahati where another band of 11 men pulverized West Indies. Their own bowlers first took a massive beating too. West Indies piled on a colossal 405 and even that proved grossly short of a safe total on an absolute flatbed wicket. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put on a fiery 255-run opening stand with both scoring centuries. The Indian skipper then unleashed another gear, storming his way through to a record-breaking double century in only 117 deliveries. READ MORE Oct 1, 2026 09:23 AM IST IND vs SL Live Score, Asian Games T20 semifinal: Twin gold defence Shreyas Iyer's men are aiming for a twin gold medal defence for India in cricket after Harmanpreet Kaur's side prevailed in the gold-medal match against Sri Lanka last week. India had bagged gold in both in the men's and women's events back in 2023 in Hangzhou. Oct 1, 2026 09:19 AM IST IND vs SL Live Score, Asian Games T20 semifinal: First team to win 200 games On September 22, India pulled off a mighty escape against Japan in a five-over shootout in a rain-affected contest in Sano. The victory marked India's 200th win in men's T20Is, making them the first team to achieve the milestone. India have won 194 games outright so far and registered five wins through a Super Over and once through the famous bowl-out against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Oct 1, 2026 09:16 AM IST IND vs SL Live Score, Asian Games T20 semifinal: Pakistan prevail In the first semi-final earlier in the day, Pakistan have squeezed past Bangladesh in a match curtailed to 13 overs due to the wet weather delay. After Bangladesh piled on 111 for seven in 13 overs, Pakistran romped through to the target in 11.3 overs with six wickets to spare. Oct 1, 2026 09:14 AM IST IND vs SL Live Score, Asian Games T20 semifinal: Squads India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam. Sri Lanka Squad: Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Sohan de Livera, Garuka Sanketh Oct 1, 2026 09:10 AM IST IND vs SL Score, Asian Games semifinal: Welcome Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's first Asian Games men's match of this edition. And without moving a blade of grass at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, they find themselves taking on Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the competition, nine days after braving an almighty scare against hosts Japan in a one-off T20 in Sano. Stay tuned for some entertaining action on a conspiciously clearer day at the venue.