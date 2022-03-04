India vs Sri Lanka: King Kohli reaches Mt. 8000, Pant powers a new record

Virat Kohli reached the milestone of 8,000 runs in his 100th test while Rishabh Pant hit 96 off 97 balls as India scored 357/6 at stumps in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Friday.

The 33-year-old Kohli scored 45, which includes five boundaries, during his 76-ball stay. He became the sixth India batter to hit 8,000 runs in Test cricket. The first five to cross the landmark are Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag. Before the Test, Kohli’s tally was 7,962 runs. Kohli also became the twelfth Indian to play in 100 Test matches.

Listen in to what Virat Kohli has to say on his playing his landmark Test today. @Paytm #INDvSL | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/MAtUcgJcVo — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022

However, Kohli’s big-run drought continued as he played late and was bowled by Lasith Embuldeniya.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant got his ninth test half-century. This was also his 19th fifty-plus score in international cricket, which is the joint second-highest by an Indian wicketkeeper (tied with Farokh Engineer). Former India captain MS Dhoni tops the charts with 123 fifty-plus scores.

ICYMI – @RishabhPant17‘s 96-run blitz on Day 1. Fell agonisingly short of a well-deserved century. 96 runs, 97 balls, 9 boundaries, 4 sixes – This was batting that oozed confidence epitome. 📽️📽️https://t.co/fiU0R4SInp #INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022

In just over one and a half session, Pant blazed his way to the 90’s and almost brought up his hundred before being dismissed by Suranga Lakmal, who is playing his last international serie.

There were nine fours and four sixes in his 97-ball knock and looked completely devastated after another near-miss, the fifth time that he has gotten out in the 90s.

Rohit Sharma, who made his Test captaincy debut, became the fifth Indian to captain the team in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Virender Sehwag are the other four in the elite list.

The match in Mohali also marks Sri Lanka’s 300th test.

(With Agency inputs)