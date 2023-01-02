India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I tip-off XI: Shubman Gill to make debut, Sundar and Kuldeep ahead of Axar and Chahal

After a back-to-back debacle in the T20 World Cup, the transition phase in Indian cricket will kick start with Hardik Pandya leading the T20 side and swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka starting January 3.

With Rohit Sharma still recuperating from a finger injury, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul not being picked, the board and selectors have picked the team keeping the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind.

Indian Express argues for the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Washington and Kuldeep ahead of Axar and Chahal

There will be toss-up between Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI. It is highly unlikely that India will go with two wrist-spinners. Washington Sundar is likely to pip Axar Patel for the all-rounder spot. Sundar’s ability to bowl in the powerplay might give him the edge. On the other hand, it is highly unlikely that the famous “Kulcha” pair will be back. The lone wrist-spinner in the playing XI can be Kuldeep Yadav and the senior pro Chahal might have to sit out.

Shubman Gill to make his T20 debut

Shubman Gill has played 13 Tests and 15 ODIs but the stylish opener is yet to make his T20I debut for India. He had played a crucial role in Gujarat Titans’ victory in their inaugural IPL season, scoring 483 runs, but was still not given a chance in the shortest format. With Hardik Pandya, his Gujarat Titans skipper at helm, he is set to make his open with Ishan Kishan at the Wankhede on Tuesday.

Deepak Hooda to bat at 3

With no Virat Kohli in the team, Suryakumar Yadav but be promoted up the order. But Hardik Pandya and Rahul Dravid can also try Deepak Hoodat at No 3. Hooda hit his maiden T20I hundred at No. 3 against Ireland in June but he has batted at the spot only 3 times since. With Shubman and Ishan to open the innings, India can give Hooda a longer rope at No 3. Hooda’s ability to chip in a couple of overs gives him an edge and to fit Hooda in the playing XI, no 3 spot can be an apt position.

Uncapped Mavi and Mukesh to sit out

The T20I team has a fresh look with two uncapped pacers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar being inducted into the shortest format. Mavi was picked by Titans for ₹6 crore, while Bengal’s Mukesh was snapped by Delhi Capitals for ₹5.50 crore. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, two powerhouse IPL performers, made it to the T20 side. But all of them might have to sit out in the first T20I.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Wankhede Stadium has been a batters’ paradise and the bowlers have literally toiled hard while bowling on this surface over the years. Batting second is very easy on this track and it becomes way more easier with the presence of dew as the contest progresses.

Predicted playing XI

India XI: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

India: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

India vs Sri Lanka squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara