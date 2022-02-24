India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I LIVE Score: Comeback on the cards for Sanju Samson

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Score Online Streaming Updates: India take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I. The Indian team has played only one T20I in Lucknow, back in 2018 when Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 111. This venue has hosted four matches so far and teams batting first have emerged victorious rather comfortably. A thumb injury to Suryakumar and Deepak Chahar’s hamstring injury has left India now with a 16-member squad.
India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando
Coach Rahul Dravid has said that he and captain Rohit Sharma are “pretty clear” about the balance and combination for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, and that it is now about giving people opportunities and also finding back-up players. With several first-choice players rested or injured, we take a look at those vying for chances in the three games in Lucknow and Dharamsala.
With the number of claimants increasing heading into T20 World Cup, there will be no let-up in India's willingness to experiment or their intensity in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka, beginning on Thursday. Coming off a 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies, the in-form Indians will look to do an encore against the visiting Sri Lankans, and the Rohit Sharma-led squad has a realistic chance of achieving that. Stay tuned for more updates.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20 match between India and Sri Lanka. The three-match Sri Lanka T20I series is the last for the Indian team before the IPL season, following clean sweeps against West Indies and New Zealand at home. Let's get to it then!!!