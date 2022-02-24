India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I LIVE Score: Comeback on the cards for Sanju Samson

IND vs SL T20, Test Match Schedule: Indian team will play three T20I and two Test matches against Sri Lanka. (Twitter/BCCI)

Options for Team India versus Sri Lanka: Kishan or Samson at the top, Iyer or Hooda as a finisher.

The three-match Sri Lanka T20I series is the last for the Indian team before the IPL season, following clean sweeps against West Indies and New Zealand at home.

Coach Rahul Dravid has said that he and captain Rohit Sharma are “pretty clear” about the balance and combination for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, and that it is now about giving people opportunities and also finding back-up players. With several first-choice players rested or injured, we take a look at those vying for chances in the three games in Lucknow and Dharamsala.