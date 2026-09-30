India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games semifinal: Will weather play spoilsport in Nisshin again?

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India are set to face Sri Lanka in the men’s cricket semifinal of the 2026 Asian Games at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday. However, what has dominated the headlines in the run up to the match is what is in store in the skies above the ground than what the players have done on it. Rain has wreaked havoc on the men’s event in Nisshin, with the last six matches all being washed out.
This included reigning gold medallists India’s match against Afghanistan and the former went through to the semifinal simply because they were seeded higher than their opponents. However, it looks like the clouds have cleared up for some cricket at last in Nisshin. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has predicted clear weather for tomorrow with a 0 percent probability of precipitation. The temperature in the city of Nagoya is predicted to be between 20 and 31 degrees Celsius, with a lot of sunshine, making it an almost ideal weather for cricket. The match is scheduled to start 1.30pm local time (10am IST).
In fact, rain might just stay away just as the men’s cricket event reaches its business end. Pakistan will be facing Bangladesh in the first semifinal before India’s game against Sri Lanka at the Korogi Sports Park and the gold and bronze medal matches are scheduled for October 3. The JMA has a favourable forecast for weather on that day as well.
At the Hangzhou Asian Games, India were awarded gold after the final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain due to being the higher ranked side. This time, though, the Games organising committee told The Indian Express that the gold medal will be shared in case of a washout on Saturday.
“There are no reserve days scheduled for the men’s cricket final,” the organising committee said in a statement to The Indian Express. “If the final is cancelled, both finalist teams will be awarded gold medals. If the bronze medal match is cancelled, both teams competing for third place will be awarded bronze medals.”
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