India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games semifinal: Will weather play spoilsport in Nisshin again?

India are set to face Sri Lanka in the men’s cricket semifinal of the 2026 Asian Games at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday. However, what has dominated the headlines in the run up to the match is what is in store in the skies above the ground than what the players have done on it. Rain has wreaked havoc on the men’s event in Nisshin, with the last six matches all being washed out.

This included reigning gold medallists India’s match against Afghanistan and the former went through to the semifinal simply because they were seeded higher than their opponents. However, it looks like the clouds have cleared up for some cricket at last in Nisshin. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has predicted clear weather for tomorrow with a 0 percent probability of precipitation. The temperature in the city of Nagoya is predicted to be between 20 and 31 degrees Celsius, with a lot of sunshine, making it an almost ideal weather for cricket. The match is scheduled to start 1.30pm local time (10am IST).