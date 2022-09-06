scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Live now

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score Updates: India to face Sri Lanka in Dubai

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India to lock horns with Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 6, 2022 5:09:49 pm
IND vs SL | IND VS SL ASIA CUPIndia vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Match, Live Cricket Score Updates: India take on Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022, Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score: India would need to get the best out of their thin bowling resources and avoid too much experimentation when they clash with Sri Lanka in their must-win Super 4 game in the Asia Cup at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Having pulled off two close chases against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Sri Lanka have turned their campaign around after a heavy defeat in their opening game.

Follow live score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka from Dubai below.

Live Blog

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs SL live action from Dubai

17:09 (IST)06 Sep 2022
India’s first T20 batting great Suresh Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Suresh Raina, the IPL giant, has finally freed himself from the shackles of Indian cricket. He has retired from IPL and Indian domestic cricket, and is now ready to play in the T20 leagues around the world. Will the Hundred in England, the CPL in West Indies, the BBL in Australia, the UAE league pick up Raina? (READ MORE)

17:06 (IST)06 Sep 2022
IND vs SL Asia Cup Super 4 Live: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022. India will be locking horns against Sri Lanka in Dubai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming and Updates:

Squads

India:Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 05:00:43 pm