India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, Pune Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: What is the weather forecast for Pune?

Virat Kohli attends a practice session ahead of third T20I (Source: AP) Virat Kohli attends a practice session ahead of third T20I (Source: AP)

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 3rd T20I, Pune Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: India will be looking to seal the series with a win in the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

According to Accuweather, it will be bright and sunny in the afternoon. The players will play in hazy moonlight as the match progresses. Unlike the Guwahati T20I, rain is expected to stay away from the final T20I. Even dew will not play a major role which will help spinners to grip the ball better.

Pitch Report: The Pune pitch is not a batting paradise. The ball does not come that easy on the bat and the batsmen may find it tough to go after bowlers from ball one. The pitch is expected to assist the spinners. India may look to include three spinners in the side, getting Yuzvendra Chahal into the mix.

The two sides played against each other in February 2016. Sri Lanka won the match five wickets as India suffered a batting collapse and were all out for 101.

ALSO READ | India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Dream11 Team: Playing 11, Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction

Squads:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd