India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL Twenty20 match

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India will look to rectify their mistakes and win the decider against Sri Lanka of the three-match T20I series on Saturday.

After eking out a narrow last-ball win in the opener, India fell short by 16-run defeat as Sri Lanka levelled the three-match series 1-1.

The inconsistency of a young attack was one of the reasons for the defeat.

India is unlikely to make any changes for the series decider with head coach Dravid asserting “we are not going to be chopping and changing people too much.”

Rajkot has is one of the flattest tracks in the country and is expected to be a batting belter. The toss could thus play an important role as both captains would like to chase.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Streaming details:

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Advertisement

What Time does India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I take place?

Advertisement

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

How To watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live on Star Sports, Hotstar.

Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara.