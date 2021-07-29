India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: The match will take place in Colombo. (File)

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: After clinching the ODI series earlier, India will take on hosts Sri Lanka in the deciding contest of the three-match T20I series on Thursday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka managed to keep themselves alive in the series on Wednesday after registering a four-wicket win against Shikhar Dhawan’s side in the second T20I. Chasing 133 to win, Dhanajaya de Silva made an unbeaten 40. India only had five batsmen after as many as nine players missed the contest due to Krunal Pandya’s positive COVID-19 test. Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, and K Gowtham were identified as close contacts of Krunal and all of them will miss the decider.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will begin at 08:00 PM IST on Thursday, July 29. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live telecast?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I be available?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live commentary and updates on indianexpress.com.

SQUADS

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.