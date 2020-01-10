India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch live telecast of IND vs SL 3rd T20I?

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten for 30 in the previous game, finishing the match with a six (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli remained unbeaten for 30 in the previous game, finishing the match with a six (Source: PTI)

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India may look to make a few changes in their lineup in the final T20I of the three-T20I series. The last time India played Sri Lanka in Pune, their batting lineup was crushed without the services of Virat Kohli. The Pune pitch is expected to assist the spinners. 150-160 may turn out to be a par score at the venue. It will be interesting to see whether Sanju Samson gets to play this time or not. On the other hand, few changes in the Sri Lankan side as they suffered a batting collapse in the Indore T20I.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be played on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

ALSO READ | India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, Pune Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

What time is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ | India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Dream11 Team: Playing 11, Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd