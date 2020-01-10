India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: India make three changes

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: India take on Sri Lanka in Pune. India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: India take on Sri Lanka in Pune.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Score, IND vs SL Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Team India would look to wrap up another series on a positive note when they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With the first match washed out, the Men In Blue went on to secure an emphatic seven-wicket win over the visitors in the second encounter and currently have a 1-0 lead.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would look to bounce back and end the contest on level terms. On a track where Indian seamers, Shradul Thakur and Navdeep Saini rocked the Lankan batting order, Lasith Malinga proved ineffective as he gave away 41 runs in his four-overs quota. India have made three changes to their XI from the last match, bringing in Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal.