Friday, January 10, 2020
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: India make three changes

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Team India would look to wrap up another series on a positive note when they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final clash.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 10, 2020 7:07:24 pm
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: India take on Sri Lanka in Pune.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Score, IND vs SL Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Team India would look to wrap up another series on a positive note when they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With the first match washed out, the Men In Blue went on to secure an emphatic seven-wicket win over the visitors in the second encounter and currently have a 1-0 lead.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would look to bounce back and end the contest on level terms. On a track where Indian seamers, Shradul Thakur and Navdeep Saini rocked the Lankan batting order, Lasith Malinga proved ineffective as he gave away 41 runs in his four-overs quota. India have made three changes to their XI from the last match, bringing in Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Live Blog

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Updates:

Highlights

    19:07 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    Things look promising for the hosts!

    After five tight deliveries, KL Rahul finally slams a boundary in the final ball of the first over by Malinga. Things look promising for the hosts as India reach 9/0 at the end of first over. 

    18:59 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    HERE WE GO!

    Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are out in the middle to start the Indian innings. Malinga will kick-off the proceedings for the visitors. 

    18:41 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    Sri Lanka Playing XI

    Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (c), Lahiru Kumara

    18:36 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    India Playing XI

    Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal 

    18:35 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    TEAM NEWS!

    A couple of changes in both the camps as Sanju Samson comes in place for Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav has been rested and Manish Pandey finally gets a game. In the Lankan camp, Lakshan Sandakan and Angelo Mathews are the new faces included in the playing XI.  

    18:31 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    TOSS!

    Sri Lanka have won the toss and have elected to field first. 

    18:26 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    Pitch prediction from Gavaskar

    "Looks like a good pitch. The tinge of green will help the ball to come onto the bat. We will have a lot of boundaries, lot of runs. New ball bowlers will have some support if they bowl in good areas," says Sunil Gavaskar.

    18:18 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    What does the pitch suggest?

    The Pune pitch is not a batting paradise. The ball does not come that easy on the bat and the batsmen may find it tough to go after bowlers from ball one. The pitch is also expected to assist the spinners, thus suggesting that India may look to include three spinners in their playing XI.

    18:02 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    Preview!

    The last time India and Sri Lanka played a T20I in Pune, Sri Lanka had upset the hosts after bowling them out for 101 - one of the worst performances by India in this format in recent years. [READ MORE]

    18:02 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    Record alert

    Virat Kohli seems to breaking new records every time he steps out with the bat in hand. Some records are set to be broken today as well. 

    He needs 2 more fours to become the first player to hit 250 fours in T20Is.

    He is also one run away from completing 11000 runs as Captain. He will be the quickest captain to reach the landmark.

    He is 2 sixes away from hitting most sixes for India in T20Is after Rohit Sharma.

    17:53 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and last T20I between India and Sri Lanka from Pune. India are 1-0 up and will be looking to close out the series on a high before the ODI series begins against Australia next week. Toss coming up in 30 minutes. Stay tuned.

    India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson

    Sri Lanka Squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

