Thursday, July 29, 2021
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: COVID-hit IND ready for final T20I before T20 World Cup

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: The third and final T20I will be played tonight at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

July 29, 2021 6:17:46 pm
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Online: The third and final T20I between Sri Lanka and India will be played tonight at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The hosts leveled the three-match series 1-1 by registering 4 wickets win in the rescheduled second T20I last night.

The eight Indian players who missed the second T20 International against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday – and will sit out the third one as well. After Krunal tested positive, the eight other players – Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, K Gowtham and Ishan Kishan – have been kept under isolation till Friday.

This will also be the last T20 before the T20 World Cup in UAE.

IND Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

SL Probable XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ishan Jayaratne , Binura Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

India's Shikhar Dhawan is bowled out as Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka celebrates. (AP Photo)

