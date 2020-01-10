India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Dream11 Team: Playing 11, Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction

India secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I. (PTI/File Photo) India secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I. (PTI/File Photo)

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 3rd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: After securing a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I, the Virat Kohli-led unit would look to wrap up another series on a positive note when both the teams lock horns in the third and final encounter on Friday. The Men In Blue were clinical in both the departments of the game and a tweak in the Playing XI is unlikely to take place.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would look to tighten up their batting as they lost their plot in the previous encounter despite making an impressive start. In the bowling department, the Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga was the most expensive, giving away 41 runs without picking a single wicket in his four-overs quota.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson

Sri Lanka Squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

Dream XI based on their current form: Virat Kohli (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lokesh Rahul (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya de Silva

