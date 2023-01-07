scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023
IND vs SL 3rd T20 Live Score: Toss coming up as India and Sri Lanka battle in series decider in Rajkot

India vs Sri Lanka 2023, 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: India take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: January 7, 2023 6:16:28 pm
India vs Sri Lanka | IND vs SL | IND vs SL 3rd T20 | IND vs SL Live India vs Sri Lanka Live: IND vs SL 3rd T20 Match from Rajkot.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023, IND vs SL 3rd T20 Live Scorecard: Team India under the leadership of Hardik Pandya take on Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka with the series level at 1-1. After winning the first game of the three-match series, the hosts lost the second one.

India is unlikely to make any changes for the series decider with head coach Dravid asserting “we are not going to be chopping and changing people too much.”

Rajkot has is one of the flattest tracks in the country and is expected to be a batting belter. The toss could thus play an important role as both captains would like to chase.

Follow IND vs SL Live Score and Updates below

IND vs SL 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between India vs Sri Lanka from Rajkot

18:16 (IST)07 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 3rd T20: Pitch Report

Deep Das Gupta and Kumar Sangakkara bring the pitch report and say - "It's a bigger sized venue than Pune with 66m and 65 m square boundaries and a 76m straight boundary. There is a greenish tinge of grass, but that will only allow the ball to come onto the bat nicely. Team winning the toss might want to bowl first."

Image

18:13 (IST)07 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 3rd T20: ICYMI - BCCI names new selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday retained Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the senior men’s selection committee while naming former Test opener Shiv Sundar Das from the Central zone, former seamer Subroto Banerjee from East Zone, Salil Ankola from West Zone and Sridharan Sharath from South Zone as the other members. (READ MORE)

18:02 (IST)07 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 3rd T20: Dasun Shanaka, the Negombo Nailer, deserves respect

When Sri Lanka won the 50-over World Cup in 1996, Dasun Shanaka, then just five, didn’t realise the enormity of the night, or why his parents and neighbours celebrated wildly in the Colombo suburb of Negombo. “I was too young to understand the importance of it,” he tells papare.com. “But I too joined the celebrations and someone told me that I need not go to the school the next day because it was declared a public holiday.”

But something tugged deeply at his heart, something pulled him into the game. He had seen teens in his neighbourhood and schools play cricket, but he was too young to be with them. So he went to his uncle, a regular in the softball cricket circuit, where he watched grown-up men blasting the ball into the distance. “That’s where my dream began, I too wanted to hit the ball hard and long. That’s where I got my (six-hitting) instincts too,” he says.

Two and a half decades later, he is living his dream, burnishing his reputation as one of the cleanest six-hitters in the game, and making his name as one of the smartest managers of men. His onslaught in Pune, where he struck half a dozen sixes en route to the fastest half-century in this format by a Sri Lankan batsman, was not an isolated instance. He hits a six every eleven balls he faces in T20s and a four every ninth ball (that is he hits a four or six in every five balls he faces!). That he went unsold in IPL auction (or for that matter does not feature in BBL and CPL) is a mystery, more so if you weave in his bowling, fielding and leadership aptitude, but he keeps on unfurling the sixes in the shirts of his country as well as the franchises in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka premier leagues. (READ MORE)

17:59 (IST)07 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 3rd T20: Onus on top-order to perform

On the batting front, the top order, once again, failed to provide a solid start. Shubman Gill succumbed to his second successive failure in the series and would be eager to capitalise on the opportunities in hand like Rahul Tripathi, who too perished cheaply in his debut game. It was the second instance of the top-order collapse in the series.

17:58 (IST)07 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 3rd T20: Rahul Dravid speaks on the youngsters

"The young kids will have games like this at times, and I think we all need to be patient with them, (but) we need to be understanding that games like this can't happen," head coach Rahul Dravid said. "I think as they're learning, it's tough. It's not easy learning in international cricket. You have to learn on the job. I think we're going to have to have a little bit of patience with these guys," he added.

17:58 (IST)07 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 3rd T20: Arshdeep likely to miss the game

The Indian bowling unit bled runs with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who returned to the playing XI after a spell of injuries, bowling as many as five no balls in his two overs. He stepped over the line three times on the trot in his first over, making him the first India bowler to bowl hat-trick of no-balls in T20I.

17:57 (IST)07 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 3rd T20: Pacers, top order in focus

The young pace bowling unit will look to pick up pieces from the hammering of previous night even as the Indian top-order itches to put in a meaningful performance against Sri Lanka in the decider. The inconsistency of a young attack was one of the reasons for the defeat but going forward Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi will know that it was great learning experience for them. They erred in their lines and didn't always bowl the fuller length, making the Sri Lankan batters job easy to guide the pace of the short pitched stuff.

17:53 (IST)07 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 3rd T20: Dasun Shanaka - the man in form

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka is in terrific batting form against India. In his last 5 T20Is versus India, he has scored 47* (19), 74* (38), 33* (18), 45 (27), and 56* (22).

17:50 (IST)07 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 3rd T20: Head-to-Head Record in T20I

India have won 18 T20Is while Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on 9 occasions in head-to-head matches between the two Asian countries. 

17:33 (IST)07 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 3rd T20: Hello and Welcome

India will face Asian T20I champions Sri Lanka in the deciding match of T20I series. Will SriLanka clinch a maiden bilateral series vs Team India in India or can Hardik Pandya & Co. seal the deal in Rajkot? Who will win the series decider as we're all set for another thrilling contest? Stay tuned

IND vs SL 3rd T20: Sanju Samson ruled out of T20I series against Sri Lanka

Sanju Samson Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. (BCCI)

Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka after hurting his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Samson was taken for scans on Wednesday afternoon and based on a specialist’ opinion he has been advised rest and rehabilitation.

Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been added to India’s squad as Samson’s replacement.

He will be a cover for Ishan Kishan for the next two games.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

