IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2022 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka on shaky ground as powerplay ends

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India take on Sri Lanka for the final T20I match in the 3-match series.

IND vs SL Live Match Score: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the third T20 International against India which is also a landmark 125th game in shortest format for home side skipper Rohit Sharma.

For India, Ishan Kishan was rested after he took a blow on his head in the last match. Senior bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were also rested. In their places, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Siraj came into the side.

For Sri Lanka, Praveen Jayawickrama and Kamil Mishara were replaced by Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson (w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (w), Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.