IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2022 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka on shaky ground as powerplay ends

IND vs SL Live Match Score: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the third T20 International against India which is also a landmark 125th game in shortest format for home side skipper Rohit Sharma.
For India, Ishan Kishan was rested after he took a blow on his head in the last match. Senior bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were also rested. In their places, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Siraj came into the side.
For Sri Lanka, Praveen Jayawickrama and Kamil Mishara were replaced by Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson (w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (w), Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
After losing three quick wickets, Sri Lanka are looking at playing safe now. Siraj is bowling tight and keeping the run-rate on the lower side. SL 14/3 after 5 overs.
Big big trouble for the Sri Lankans. Asalanka went back after scoring just 4 runs. Avesh Khan is proving his worth now. Good catch in the end by Sanju Samson. SL 11/3 after 4 overs.
Siraj offers width and Asalanka capitalises, and gets enough to clear the off-side boundary. SL 10/2 after 3 overs.
Nissanka tried to hit a six on the offside and mistimed it and got caught by Venkatesh Iyer. India took two wickets in two overs. SL 5/2 after 2 overs.
Off we go and what a great piece of fielding by Jadeja. Saves a couple of runs. That's four back to back dots before the fifth ball yields one run. And that's a wicket. Gone!!! Gunathilaka has been bowled. That's a very early blow. SL 1/1 after 1 over.
The players are out in the middle and we're ready to start as the crowd noise is almost deafening even at 50% capacity. Siraj will open the attack for India. Nissanka will open the batting with Gunathilaka.
Sri Lanka win toss and opt to bat.
Rohit Sharma - We wanted to bowl first as well, want to keep challenging to get better as a team, every opportunity counts. Ishan is ruled out, and wasn't feeling great last night. Bumrah, Bhuvi and Chahal are all rested. Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh and Siraj are in. It's a great feeling representing your country in 125 T20Is, feels good, look to continue playing for many more years.
.We are using a different pitch tonight, with one square boundary being short once again. There is less grass, the pitch is hard, but there are some scratches. It's a bit dry, the spinners might have more of a say.
Sri Lanka won moments, India won the match. The hosts clinched it by seven wickets with 17 balls remaining to annex the T20I series. The victory in the end came in a canter, Ravindra Jadeja blazing to 45 not out off 18 balls and Shreyas Iyer anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 74 in 44 deliveries. Against a daunting 183/5 posted by Sri Lanka, India’s quality and depth eventually shone through.
India’s Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of participating in the 3rd and final T20I match against Sri Lanka on Sunday, a BCCI release said. “Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday. Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal,” the release said.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the third and final T20I in the India vs Sri Lanka 3-match series. India have already clinched the series with victories in the first and second T20I. Sri Lanka, however will look to get win this one in order to gain momentum for the upcoming 2-match Test Series against India. Let's get to it then!!!