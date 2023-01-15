India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI Tip-off: Will Washington Sundar get a game? Changes on the card in bowling department for IND

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Playing XI Prediction: Team India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will aim for a clean sweep during the final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The team is unlikely to tinker with its batting line-up but skipper Rohit Sharma could be tempted to look at some of his bowling options especially before taking on a better-quality opposition in New Zealand.

Hello Trivandrum 👋🏻 We are here for the 3️⃣rd and final #INDvSL ODI ✅#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xzpr7UTCMT — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2023

Mohammed Shami’s workload will be of primary concern for the Indian team management. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami is expected to shoulder the responsibility of leading the Indian attack during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, so his workload would need the maximum monitoring. Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm seamer, could be tried out for variations.

If the team wants to check out Washington Sundar before the series against Black Caps, the third ODI is an ideal platform.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Match Details: The third ODI will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. So far there has been only one ODI played at this ground. The highest total recorded is 105/1 by IND vs WI while the lowest total recorded is 104/10 by WI vs IND.



India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Pitch Report: The four international matches played at the venue were all low-scoring or brief affairs, hence Greenfield International pitches have not been known for high scores.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Weather Report: Temperatures in Thiruvananthapuram is expected to reach around 31 degrees Celsius on Sunday afternoon and the lowest is expected to be 23 degrees C in the evening. Chances of rain are nil, so we can expect a full game.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Probable Playing XI:

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma(C), Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, H Pandya, W Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, M Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, C Asalanka, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, K Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, K Rajitha



Advertisement

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana