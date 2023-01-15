scorecardresearch
India vs Sri Lanka ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 3rd ODI live?

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live Telecast: A clinical India will look to make a 3-0 clean sweep when they face Sri Lanka in the third ODI.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd odi live streamingIndia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after the dismissal of India's Deepak Hooda. (AP)

IND vs SL Live Streaming Details, 3rd ODI 2023:  A series clean sweep in sight, Indian team is unlikely to tinker with its batting line-up but skipper Rohit Sharma could be tempted to look at some of his bowling options during the final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Having already sealed the series with contrasting wins — a comfortable one while defending in Guwahati and a hard-fought one while chasing in Kolkata — Rohit’s men wouldn’t mind a bit more clinical effort against the island nation in last match of the tour.

A 3-0 series win before taking on a better-quality opposition in New Zealand in less than 72 hours time will keep the team in good stead.

Before that here is all you need to know about the game.

IND vs SL Live Streaming Details, 3rd ODI 2023:

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI will take place on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live on Star Sports, Hotstar.

IND vs SL SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan and Lahiru Kumara.

