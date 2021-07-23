India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The match will take place in Colombo. (File)

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live Streaming: After two consecutive victories, India will take on hosts Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI on Friday in Colombo.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side secured the three-ODI series with a three-wicket win in the second ODI on Tuesday. Even with their eyes on a clean sweep, the Men in Blue are likely to enter the final contest hoping to give the newcomers a chance. On the other hand, Sri Lanka would be hoping to get a consolation win, which could hold them in good stead ahead of the three-match T20I series, starting Sunday.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will begin at 03:00 PM IST on Friday, July 23. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live telecast?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI be available?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live commentary and updates on indianexpress.com.

SQUADS

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.