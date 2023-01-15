India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: IND eye SL whitewash in Thiruvananthapuram

India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Follow the live action from Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

India vs Sri Lanka 2023, 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will aim for a clean sweep during the final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The team is unlikely to tinker with its batting line-up but skipper Rohit Sharma could be tempted to look at some of his bowling options, especially before taking on a better-quality opposition in New Zealand.

Mohammed Shami’s workload will be of primary concern for the Indian team management. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami is expected to shoulder the responsibility of leading the Indian attack during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, so his workload would need the maximum monitoring. Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm seamer, could be tried out for variations.