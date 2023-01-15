scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023
Live now

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: IND eye SL whitewash in Thiruvananthapuram

India vs Sri Lanka Live, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Mohammed Shami’s workload will be of primary concern for the Indian team management. Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm seamer, could be tried out for variations.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: January 15, 2023 12:46:05 pm
India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Follow the live action from Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

India vs Sri Lanka 2023, 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will aim for a clean sweep during the final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The team is unlikely to tinker with its batting line-up but skipper Rohit Sharma could be tempted to look at some of his bowling options, especially before taking on a better-quality opposition in New Zealand.

Mohammed Shami’s workload will be of primary concern for the Indian team management. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami is expected to shoulder the responsibility of leading the Indian attack during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, so his workload would need the maximum monitoring. Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm seamer, could be tried out for variations.

Live Blog

IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Follow all the live action between India and Sri Lanka from Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

12:46 (IST)15 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Ishan and Surya understand that they will have to wait: Rathour

The in-form Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav “understand” that they will have to wait for their chances in the ODI format, India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Saturday.

Despite their exploits in T20Is in recent times, both the players were not considered for the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka in the ongoing three-match series, leaving the fans and few former players surprised.(Read more)

12:40 (IST)15 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Shastri told Kohli, MS will give white-ball captaincy to you when time is right: New book

Virat Kohli was desperate for ODI captaincy in 2016 before then head coach Ravi Shastri asked him to “respect” MS Dhoni’s prudence and wait for the mantle to be passed on to him, former fielding coach R Sridhar revealed in his new book.

In his book ‘Coaching Beyond: My Days With Indian Cricket Team’, co-authored by veteran journalist R Kaushik, Sridhar spoke extensively about communication which he felt was the hallmark of the coaching staff during his time with the Indian team. (Read more)

12:28 (IST)15 Jan 2023
IND vs SL 3rd ODI: ODI is where he brought genius in him to full flow; many won’t understand this flow: Ravichandran Ashwin on Virat Kohli

Ravichandran Ashwin said that Virat Kohli’s Test and T20 game was ‘mainly based’ on his success in the ODIs and due to the lack of that format in recent years has had an effect on the star batter’s form.

“ODI cricket is the place where he brought the genius in him to full flow. Many of them won’t understand this flow. After Covid, we are seeing more Test cricket and T20 cricket. ODI cricket is played very rarely. We are not getting the same flow of ODI cricket. Virat Kohli is one of those cricketers who has been playing continuously for a long time now,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. (read more)

12:17 (IST)15 Jan 2023
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI Tip-off: Will Washington Sundar get a game?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Playing XI Prediction: Team India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will aim for a clean sweep during the final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The team is unlikely to tinker with its batting line-up but skipper Rohit Sharma could be tempted to look at some of his bowling options especially before taking on a better-quality opposition in New Zealand. (read more)

12:05 (IST)15 Jan 2023
IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli’s role in the ODI World Cup is going to be very important: Gautam Gambhir

Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that Virat Kohli’s role in the side for the upcoming 50-over World Cup would be very important.

Speaking on Star Sports Gambhir said: “50 over format is the only format where you need an anchor. You really don’t need someone to anchor the innings in T20 cricket. And Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s experience will be very very important.”(read more)

11:53 (IST)15 Jan 2023
IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI of the series. Hosts India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Mohammed Siraj emerges from Bumrah-Shami shadow

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. (AP)

In the last 12 months, the latter Siraj has barely shown up. It has been a season of resurgence, a period wherein he has steadily drifted from living under the shadow of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and cast his own long shadow on the game. From the spunky sidekick, he has emerged as the lead man in a period wherein Bumrah, India’s gun bowler still, has spent more time on the physio’s table and in rehab rooms, and Shami has battled inconsistency in Tests and profligacy in ODIs. (Read More)

