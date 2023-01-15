India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: IND eye SL whitewash in Thiruvananthapuram

India vs Sri Lanka 2023, 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will aim for a clean sweep during the final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The team is unlikely to tinker with its batting line-up but skipper Rohit Sharma could be tempted to look at some of his bowling options, especially before taking on a better-quality opposition in New Zealand.
Mohammed Shami’s workload will be of primary concern for the Indian team management. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami is expected to shoulder the responsibility of leading the Indian attack during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, so his workload would need the maximum monitoring. Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm seamer, could be tried out for variations.
The in-form Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav “understand” that they will have to wait for their chances in the ODI format, India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Saturday.
Despite their exploits in T20Is in recent times, both the players were not considered for the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka in the ongoing three-match series, leaving the fans and few former players surprised.
Virat Kohli was desperate for ODI captaincy in 2016 before then head coach Ravi Shastri asked him to “respect” MS Dhoni’s prudence and wait for the mantle to be passed on to him, former fielding coach R Sridhar revealed in his new book.
In his book 'Coaching Beyond: My Days With Indian Cricket Team', co-authored by veteran journalist R Kaushik, Sridhar spoke extensively about communication which he felt was the hallmark of the coaching staff during his time with the Indian team.
Ravichandran Ashwin said that Virat Kohli’s Test and T20 game was ‘mainly based’ on his success in the ODIs and due to the lack of that format in recent years has had an effect on the star batter’s form.
"ODI cricket is the place where he brought the genius in him to full flow. Many of them won't understand this flow. After Covid, we are seeing more Test cricket and T20 cricket. ODI cricket is played very rarely. We are not getting the same flow of ODI cricket. Virat Kohli is one of those cricketers who has been playing continuously for a long time now," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that Virat Kohli’s role in the side for the upcoming 50-over World Cup would be very important.
Speaking on Star Sports Gambhir said: "50 over format is the only format where you need an anchor. You really don't need someone to anchor the innings in T20 cricket. And Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's experience will be very very important."
