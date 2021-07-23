India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Dhawan elects to bat first, includes 5 debutants

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the Indian side for a clean sweep.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: With an eye on a clean sweep, the India team led by Shikhar Dhawan will take the field on Friday against struggling Sri Lankans. India won the first game comfortably by seven wickets whereas Deepak Chahar pulled off a heist in the second game with his match-winning unbeaten 69 helping visitors win by three wickets.

With the series already in the bag, the team may rest ‘Kulcha’ (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) and play the young guns, with Krunal as the third spinner. For Sri Lanka, a win in the final game would help them gain confidence ahead of the three-match T20I series.

Probable XIs

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha