scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 23, 2021
Must Read
Live now

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Dhawan elects to bat first, includes 5 debutants

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: The Men in Blue are likely to enter the final contest hoping to give the newcomers a chance.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 23, 2021 2:45:40 pm
IND vs SL, 3rd ODI INDvSLIndia vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the Indian side for a clean sweep.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: With an eye on a clean sweep, the India team led by Shikhar Dhawan will take the field on Friday against struggling Sri Lankans. India won the first game comfortably by seven wickets whereas Deepak Chahar pulled off a heist in the second game with his match-winning unbeaten 69 helping visitors win by three wickets.

With the series already in the bag, the team may rest ‘Kulcha’ (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) and play the young guns, with Krunal as the third spinner. For Sri Lanka, a win in the final game would help them gain confidence ahead of the three-match T20I series.

Probable XIs

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha

 

Live Blog

Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates:

14:45 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Sri Lanka Playing XI

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

14:40 (IST)23 Jul 2021
India Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sanju Samson(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

14:33 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Toss Update

Shikhar Dhawan wins toss, elects to bat and celebrates it with a thigh slap. Five debutants for India. Sri Lanka make three changes as well for the dead rubber. 

14:26 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Five debutants for India

Five debutants for India in the third ODI -- Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar. All of them were handed debut caps in the huddle ahead of the coin toss. 

 
14:21 (IST)23 Jul 2021
No Hasaranga

Big relief for India as Sri Lanka's star performer in the previous game, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will not be taking the field today. Hasaranga has experienced a muscle tear today. 

14:18 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Weather Report

Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI. Rain may play spoilsport in the second innings of the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka. The weather forecast shows that it may rain between 8 PM to 10 PM. 

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Sanju Samson

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.