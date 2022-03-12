India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Score Updates: India win toss, elect to bat

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma: "We are going to bat first. It looks like a very dry pitch and runs are the board is going to be critical. Axar Patel is fit and he is back, he comes in place of Jayant. It has a lot to do with the conditions, it is a dry pitch and Axar we saw what he did in the last series he played, so obviously we wanted to get him back. Unfortunate for Jayant to miss out after playing just one Test match but again we want to give guys who have done well a slightly longer rope and give them enough opportunities to prove themselves. When it comes to mindset we want to be ruthless. There is a lot at stake but we want to take one session at a time and not look too far ahead. It is going to be a challenging Test match and we got to be at it and get what we want from this game."

India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah