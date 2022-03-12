India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Score Updates: India win toss, elect to bat

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Live Updates: Chasing an elusive international hundred for 28 months now, Virat Kohli would hope for a turnaround at his ‘spiritual home’ when India take on an under-prepared and injury-hit Sri Lanka in the second Test, with the action unfolding under flood lights, in Bengaluru from Saturday. It will be the last Test match on home soil for team India in 2022. There are seven more Tests in the current WTC cycle after the Lankan series. For both Sri Lanka and India, it will be their fourth Day-Night Test and both share similar record of two wins and a defeat each.
India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama
On to the second over and Fernando to bowl this one. Rohit starts with a four. There's now some confusion in the middle now. There was a LBW shout, the umpire did not give an out but that's a run out. They tried to sneak a run out of it and that has effected a run out on Mayank Agarwal. What a bizarre way to go!!!! India 1 wicket down.
Mayank and Rohit are at the crease. Mayank is on strike. Lakmal will open the attack. The players are ready and so are we. Here we go for the pink ball test. And that's a 4 by Mayank to get straight off the mark. IND 4/0 after 1 over.
Dimuth Karunaratne: The wicket is pretty dry and in the later part it is going to turn, so we wanted to bat first as well. We spoke about the things we did wrong in the last Test and we just want to make sure it won't happen again. Every session we have to compete with them and let's see how it goes. We have had good pink-ball Test matches in the past and that will help the players. Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara are not available. Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama are playing.
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama
Rohit Sharma: "We are going to bat first. It looks like a very dry pitch and runs are the board is going to be critical. Axar Patel is fit and he is back, he comes in place of Jayant. It has a lot to do with the conditions, it is a dry pitch and Axar we saw what he did in the last series he played, so obviously we wanted to get him back. Unfortunate for Jayant to miss out after playing just one Test match but again we want to give guys who have done well a slightly longer rope and give them enough opportunities to prove themselves. When it comes to mindset we want to be ruthless. There is a lot at stake but we want to take one session at a time and not look too far ahead. It is going to be a challenging Test match and we got to be at it and get what we want from this game."
India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
India win the toss and elect to bat first against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Bengaluru.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match taking place in Bengaluru. This is an important Test for Virat Kohli and the last Test match on hoem soil. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match right here.