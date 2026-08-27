Sonal Dinusha’s gritty century helps Sri Lanka force draw in 2nd Test, India win series 1-0

Sonal Dinusha ground out a second-innings century as Sri Lanka forced a draw out of their second Test against India at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Thursday. India have thus won the two-match Test series 1-0, having beaten the hosts by 165 runs in the first match in Galle. It is the first time that India have enforced a follow-on in a Test against Sri Lanka and failed to win the match. Sri Lanka finished with a score of 429/9 in 154 overs.

India had looked on their way to a victory in the second Test at the end of the fourth day when they took a string of Sri Lankan wickets after breaking Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis’s resistance. Sri Lanka started the fifth day on a score of 229/6 with Dinusha on seven runs in 37 balls.