India steamroll Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I, Shreyas Iyer aces No.3 audition

India players at a team huddle ahead of the 2nd T20I on Tuesday (AP Photo) India players at a team huddle ahead of the 2nd T20I on Tuesday (AP Photo)

India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets with 2.3 overs to spare in the 2nd T20I in Indore on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the series. On a day when all eleven players contributed, India seldom looked in trouble on way to their first win of the series. The first T20I had been washed out. The two teams will now play the third and final match of the series on Friday.

India win by 7 wickets and take 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series!#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Qeh2Fgi2eu — ICC (@ICC) January 7, 2020

First Innings: Putting in Sri Lanka to bat first after winning the toss, India restricted the away team to 142/9 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka got off to a decent start, with Danushka Gunathilaka (20) and Avishka Fernando (22) providing a good start. Kusal Perera (34) carried on the good work. However, after the top three departed, Sri Lanka struggled to find any momentum.

Navdeep Saini (2/18) and Shardul Thakur (3/23) grabbed the best figures from the Indian side, picking up the middle order wickets on a day which was supposed to have been headlined by the return of Jasprit Bumrah.

Second Innings: The India batting order never looked to be in trouble against the Sri Lanka attack in a modest chase of 143. KL Rahul (45), Shikhar Dhawan (32), Shreyas Iyer (34) and Virat Kohli (30*) all contributed as India cantered to the target with 2.3 overs to spare.

Lovely Reactions after that Monstrous 101 m Six from Shreyas Iyer 😂😂😂😍😍😍❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/o4c1pumvB9 — Genuine Cricket Fan (@Vijay__Kohli_18) January 7, 2020

What was interesting was the promotion of Iyer to the No. 3 spot. India had tried Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant at that position in the recent T20I series. On Tuesday as well, Kohli dropped himself a spot down the order and Iyer came in at No. 3 as India have one eye on the T20 World Cup team.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 142/9 (20) | India 1443/ (17.3)

