India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL live

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Shubman Gill will be aiming to up the ante in the Powerplay overs to keep his nearest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad at bay as a buoyant India team aims to come all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in its bid to clinch the series in the second T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

India won a last-ball thriller by two runs in the opener at Wankhede while defending a below-par score and skipper Hardik Pandya spoke about the benefits of overcoming difficult situations as the team moves forward.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live Streaming details:

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, will take place on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

What Time does India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

How To watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live on Star Sports, Hotstar.

Squads

India squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara