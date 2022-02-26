India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India were forced to look in the mirror after their early exit from the T20 World Cup last year but four months later, they look like a transformed unit with a bunch of youngsters being tried out in various positions and roles.

It is still early days but the Rohit Sharma-led side has already figured out the core group of players that will travel to Australia for the World Cup Down Under later this year.

Shreyas Iyer made merry at number three in the absence of the rested Virat Kohli and would be aiming to repeat that for the rest of the series. When a full-strength India take the field next, he might not find a place in the playing eleven and therefore, he needs to make the most of the opportunities that come his way.

As Rohit indicated after the opening game, a fit again Ravindra Jadeja will continue to bat higher up the order as the team wants to optimise his significantly improved batting skills.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka:Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (Vice-Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, will take place on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

What Time does India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I take place?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played in Dharamshala.

How To watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live on Star Sports, Hotstar.