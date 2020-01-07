India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs SL?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India are in fine form at the moment. (Source: File Photo) India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India are in fine form at the moment. (Source: File Photo)

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will hope to draw first blood in the ongoing three-match T20I series in Indore on Tuesday against Sri Lanka after the first match was washed out in Guwahati.

All eyes will be on seamer Jasprit Bumrah as he returns to the international circuit. The 26-year-old, who is arguably India’s best bowler in all the format, was out for four months with a back stress fracture. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan faces a challenge in cementing his place in the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led unit would also look to test how the likes of Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur react to pressure situations in death overs alongside Bumrah in the absence of frontline speedsters Mohammed Shami (rested), Deepak Chahar (stress fracture) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (sports hernia).

On the other hand, Sanju Samson is yet to play a game since he got selected in the T20I squad.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

The live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

