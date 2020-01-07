Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 07, 2020
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: IND to get off mark in Indore?

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India will hope to start their year with a win against an out-of-form opposition.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah’s return will be key for India.

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After the first match was abandoned, India now face the challenge of defeating Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Holkar Cricket Stadium in the partly clear skies of Indore on Tuesday.

After back-to-back T20I series victories against Bangladesh and West Indies, India will look to carry on with the wind on their sail, and even more so considering they have won 11 out of 16 T20Is against Sri Lanka — joint-most for India against an opponent along with Australia. With the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan, the Men in Blue would hope for an easy win against an out-of-form opposition.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will hope to have something in their store to upset the hosts with the returning Angelo Mathews. Lasith Malinga would hope to slay his ghosts and finally come up with a top-notch bowling performance against India.

    Hello and welcome to India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live blog. The weather forecast looks clear, no chances of rain in Indore. 

    India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

    Sri Lanka Squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.

