India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: IND to get off mark in Indore?

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After the first match was abandoned, India now face the challenge of defeating Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Holkar Cricket Stadium in the partly clear skies of Indore on Tuesday.

After back-to-back T20I series victories against Bangladesh and West Indies, India will look to carry on with the wind on their sail, and even more so considering they have won 11 out of 16 T20Is against Sri Lanka — joint-most for India against an opponent along with Australia. With the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan, the Men in Blue would hope for an easy win against an out-of-form opposition.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will hope to have something in their store to upset the hosts with the returning Angelo Mathews. Lasith Malinga would hope to slay his ghosts and finally come up with a top-notch bowling performance against India.