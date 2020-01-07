India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I, Indore Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: What is the weather forecast for Indore?

IMD has warned of ‘dense to very dense fog’ in Western Madhya Pradesh, which includes Indore. IMD has warned of ‘dense to very dense fog’ in Western Madhya Pradesh, which includes Indore.

India vs Sri Lanka (Ind vs SL) 2nd T20I, Indore Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: With the series opener at Guwahati has already washed out on Sunday due to wet patches on the track following rain, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the second T20 International at the Holkar stadium in Indore. However, the fans could breathe a sigh of relief as the weather is expected to remain clear for the 2nd T20I today.

According to Accuweather, it will be bright and sunny in Indore on Tuesday with the precipitation level varying between 12-50 percent during the match timings. The weather forecast indicates that temperatures in the city around the start of the match (7 pm local time) should range between 20-21℃, and conditions should be partly clear. This is good news, given that the national weather bureau, the IMD, had warned of ‘dense to very dense fog’ in Western Madhya Pradesh, which includes Indore, on Monday.

In an effort to counter the effects of dew, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has been spraying a special chemical on the outfield at the Holkar Stadium. MPCA chief curator Samander Singh Chauhan said on Monday that to beat the effects of dew, a special chemical was being sprayed over the ground for the last three days.

Besides, he said, the grass on the ground was also not being watered since the last three days to minimise the effects of dew. “We sincerely hope the spectators will get to see fours and sixes raining in the match,” he said. Since the game will commence at 7 pm, dew could be a factor in deciding the outcome, especially in the second half of the match.

Pitch Report

Indore is a batting-friendly pitch and it is expected to be a high-scoring game. The use of red soil makes the bounce of the pitch quite even throughout the encounter and the ball doesn’t quite grip into the surface. The batsmen can hit through the line of the ball. Besides, boundaries are short at the Holkar which makes it an ideal ground for bigger totals. Above all, India versus Sri Lanka is the only T20I game played at the venue in 2017. In that match, India scored a mammoth 260/5 with Rohit Sharma being the top-scored with 43-ball 118. India had beaten Sri Lanka by 88 runs.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (c)

