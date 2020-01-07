India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Dream11 Team: Playing 11, Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli’s team will hope to draw first blood. (Source: BCCI) India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli’s team will hope to draw first blood. (Source: BCCI)

India vs Sri Lanka (Ind vs SL) 2nd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: Although jolted by rain, damp pitch and a comedy of errors with hand dryers and steam irons, India’s hopes of resuming their fine streak of form into the new decade won’t be diminished. The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka in the second of the three-match T20I series at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Tuesday.

While Virat Kohli will look to surpass Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-getter in T20Is, the returning Jasprit Bumrah will concentrate on getting two more wickets to go past India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is — Ravichandran Ashwin (52 wickets).

Considering the Men in Blue’s home form and the strength of their side, India will hope to start off the series quite comfortably, as again they have won 11 out of 16 T20Is against Sri Lanka — joint-most for India against an opponent along with Australia.

After back-to-back T20I series victories against Bangladesh and West Indies, India will look to carry on with the wind on their sail. The third match of the series is in Pune on Friday.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga.

DREAM11 TEAM:

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera (vc), Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, A Mathews, D Shanaka, K Perera, N Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, I Udana, B Rajapaksa, O Fernando, W Hasaranga, L Kumara, K Mendis, L Sandakan, K Rajitha.

