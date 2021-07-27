India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

IND v SL 2nd T20I: Sri Lankan will try hard to bounce back to save series.

IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live Streaming: The Indian team will want Sanju Samson to translate his phenomenal talent into consistent performances when they try to wrap up the T20 International series against Sri Lanka by winning the second match in Colombo on Tuesday.

Having beaten Sri Lanka hollow by 38 runs in the opening encounter, the Indians are unlikely to ring in changes to the winning combination unless the team management decides to rest Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who are getting ready to link up with the red-ball team in the United Kingdom.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 match details:

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 will be played on Tuesday ( July 27). The match will start at 8 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:30 pm IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Which channel will telecast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 will live telecast on the Sony Sports network in India.

How to can I live stream India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV website app and JIOTV in India.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.