IND vs SL Live Score: India aim to clinch series against Sri Lanka in Pune

IND vs SL Live, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Scorecard: After winning the first T20I a buoyant Indian team will look to come all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in its bid to clinch the series in the second T20I on Thursday. India won a last-ball thriller by two runs in the opener at Wankhede while defending a below-par score and skipper Hardik Pandya spoke about the benefits of overcoming difficult situations as the team moves forward.
As far as injuries are concerned, Jitesh Sharma, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, has been called up to replace injured Sanju Samson for the remained of the series.
As per weather reports, temperatures will hover around 26 degrees and drop down to 22 degrees towards the end of the game at the MCA Stadium, Pune.
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel/Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik
Arshdeep Singh missed out on the first T20I following illness. With just 48 hours gap between matches and the ODIs still on the horizon, India may want to give the left-arm pacer further time before he returns on field. Harshal Patel leaked runs once again towards the fag end of the innings. The right-armer conceded 16 runs in the penultimate over that took the game closer to Sri Lanka’s grasp than was expected. The second T20I may be another chance for him to prove his mettle in death overs.
Sanju Samson sustained a knee injury while training during the first T20I. Rahul Tripathi looks more likely the option India go for as a replacement in the playing XI. If he does, it will of course be his first T20I for India. However, India can also bring in Washington Sundar and promote Deepak Hooda, who scored 41 in the last match, up the order. Sundar will also add to the team’s bowling options.
It's Matchday! Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune will be the host for the 2nd T20I between Indian and Sri Lanka. India look to limit lapses as they eye another bilateral T20I series win. However, Sri Lanka will be looking to level the series in today’s match! Who do you think will prevail?