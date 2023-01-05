IND vs SL Live Score: India aim to clinch series against Sri Lanka in Pune

IND vs SL Live, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Scorecard: After winning the first T20I a buoyant Indian team will look to come all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in its bid to clinch the series in the second T20I on Thursday. India won a last-ball thriller by two runs in the opener at Wankhede while defending a below-par score and skipper Hardik Pandya spoke about the benefits of overcoming difficult situations as the team moves forward.

As far as injuries are concerned, Jitesh Sharma, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, has been called up to replace injured Sanju Samson for the remained of the series.

As per weather reports, temperatures will hover around 26 degrees and drop down to 22 degrees towards the end of the game at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

Follow IND vs SL Live Score Updates below