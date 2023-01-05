scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023
IND vs SL Live Score: India aim to clinch series against Sri Lanka in Pune

India vs Sri Lanka 2023, 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: India prevailed over Sri Lanka by two runs in their first T20 International to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

By: Sports Desk
January 5, 2023 17:39 IST
IND vs SL Live, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Scorecard: After winning the first T20I a buoyant Indian team will look to come all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in its bid to clinch the series in the second T20I on Thursday. India won a last-ball thriller by two runs in the opener at Wankhede while defending a below-par score and skipper Hardik Pandya spoke about the benefits of overcoming difficult situations as the team moves forward.

As far as injuries are concerned, Jitesh Sharma, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, has been called up to replace injured Sanju Samson for the remained of the series.

As per weather reports, temperatures will hover around 26 degrees and drop down to 22 degrees towards the end of the game at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

Follow IND vs SL Live Score Updates below

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Follow live cricket score and updates from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 

17:32 (IST)05 Jan 2023
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live: Here come the hosts
17:29 (IST)05 Jan 2023
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live: SL Predicted playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

17:29 (IST)05 Jan 2023
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live: IND Predicted playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel/Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

17:28 (IST)05 Jan 2023
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live: Will Arshdeep get a game?

Arshdeep Singh missed out on the first T20I following illness. With just 48 hours gap between matches and the ODIs still on the horizon, India may want to give the left-arm pacer further time before he returns on field. Harshal Patel leaked runs once again towards the fag end of the innings. The right-armer conceded 16 runs in the penultimate over that took the game closer to Sri Lanka’s grasp than was expected. The second T20I may be another chance for him to prove his mettle in death overs.

17:27 (IST)05 Jan 2023
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live: Possible changes for Team India?

Sanju Samson sustained a knee injury while training during the first T20I. Rahul Tripathi looks more likely the option India go for as a replacement in the playing XI. If he does, it will of course be his first T20I for India. However, India can also bring in Washington Sundar and promote Deepak Hooda, who scored 41 in the last match, up the order. Sundar will also add to the team’s bowling options.

17:26 (IST)05 Jan 2023
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live: Hello and welcome

It's Matchday! Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune will be the host for the 2nd T20I between Indian and Sri Lanka. India look to limit lapses as they eye another bilateral T20I series win. However, Sri Lanka will be looking to level the series in today’s match! Who do you think will prevail?

IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Sanju Samson ruled out of T20I series against Sri Lanka

Sanju Samson Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. (BCCI)

Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka after hurting his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Samson was taken for scans on Wednesday afternoon and based on a specialist’ opinion he has been advised rest and rehabilitation.

Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been added to India’s squad as Samson’s replacement.

He will be a cover for Ishan Kishan for the next two games.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 17:00 IST
