Saturday, February 26, 2022
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: IND lose a review early

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 2nd T20I Live Updates: Rohit Sharma-led side has already figured out the core group of players that will travel to Australia.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 26, 2022 7:10:24 pm
India vs Sri Lanka liveIndia vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: The venue is Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Scores and Updates: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second T20 International of the three-match series on Saturday. India are playing an unchanged side while Bunura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka came in for the Lankans in place of Jeffrey Vandersay and Janith Liyanage.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Scores and Updates: India will be locking horns against Sri Lanka in the second T20.

19:06 (IST)26 Feb 2022
HERE WE GO!

Nissanka and Gunathilaka are at the crease. Nissanka is on strike. Bhuvneshwar will open the attack. LET'S PLAY!

18:53 (IST)26 Feb 2022
India (Playing XI):

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

18:52 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Sri Lanka (Playing XI):

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

18:35 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Toss Update:

Unchanged India win the toss and choose to bowl first.

18:29 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Sri Lanka Squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.

18:29 (IST)26 Feb 2022
India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

18:27 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Toss coming up next!

No rain for now. MATCH is ON!!!

18:26 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Weather Report: Dharamsala
18:25 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Pitch Report:

"The groundsmen have done an outstanding job, it has been raining for a couple of days. They are still working on the outfield to get the game started on time but the pitch looks terrific. Lovely covering of grass, which means the ball should come onto the bat nicely. There might be some swing on offer because of the weather conditions. But this looks like a good pitch."

18:25 (IST)26 Feb 2022
Hello and Welcome

Welcome to the second T20 match which is being held in picturesque HPCA stadium which has a beautiful background with the Himalayas. However, this also means the ball will travel at a quicker speed in higher altitudes and will give some help from the pitch for the bowlers. But today some dark clouds are hovering around to almost trick us into sidelining all of that.

Image

A reinvigorated India will look to pocket their second series win in as many weeks and build on the gains made from a drastic change in their batting approach in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka here on Saturday. India were forced to look in the mirror after their early exit from the T20 World Cup last year but four months later, they look a transformed unit with a bunch of youngsters being tried out in various positions and roles.

It is still early days but the Rohit Sharma-led side has already figured out the core group of players that will travel to Australia for the World Cup Down Under later this year. Young opener Ishan Kishan got a massive dose of confidence in the series opener on Thursday after his struggles against the West Indies.

Finding strike rotation tough in the preceding series, Kishan was able to overcome that weakness against the Sri Lankan bowlers besides flaunting the strokeplay he is known for in the IPL. There is no time to settle in a T20 game and India have finally realised that, allowing them to post 180 plus totals regularly.

