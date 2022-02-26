India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: IND lose a review early

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Scores and Updates: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second T20 International of the three-match series on Saturday. India are playing an unchanged side while Bunura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka came in for the Lankans in place of Jeffrey Vandersay and Janith Liyanage.
India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
Nissanka and Gunathilaka are at the crease. Nissanka is on strike. Bhuvneshwar will open the attack. LET'S PLAY!
Unchanged India win the toss and choose to bowl first.
Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.
Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.
No rain for now. MATCH is ON!!!
"The groundsmen have done an outstanding job, it has been raining for a couple of days. They are still working on the outfield to get the game started on time but the pitch looks terrific. Lovely covering of grass, which means the ball should come onto the bat nicely. There might be some swing on offer because of the weather conditions. But this looks like a good pitch."
Welcome to the second T20 match which is being held in picturesque HPCA stadium which has a beautiful background with the Himalayas. However, this also means the ball will travel at a quicker speed in higher altitudes and will give some help from the pitch for the bowlers. But today some dark clouds are hovering around to almost trick us into sidelining all of that.