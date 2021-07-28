India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: SL win toss & will bowl first, 4 debutants for IND
India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Net bowlers Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh have been included in India's main squad.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: A Covid-19 hit team India take on Sri Lanka at the Premadasa stadium in Colombo. The team management will closely monitor the results of the covid-19 tests after Krunal Pandya tested positive for the virus, leading to a one-day postponement of the second T20I. As per BCCI, there were eight close contacts to Krunal. All of them are unavailable for selection. Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson are the only batsmen available for selection.
Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy
Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and decides that Sri Lanka are bowling first.
"Eleven to choose from and eleven are playing," says coach Rahul Dravid before the game. With Eight Players In Isolation, India Induct Net Bowlers Into Team For 2nd T20 Vs Sri Lanka
India’s second T20I against Sri Lanka was pushed back by a day on Tuesday after spin-allrounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid-19. The eight squad members, including players, who were sent into isolation for being Krunal’s close contacts, however, have tested negative. The players in isolation will not be considered for the last two games, while the staff members too will not travel to the venue. Stay tuned for updates.