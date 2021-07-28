scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: SL win toss & will bowl first, 4 debutants for IND

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Net bowlers Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh have been included in India's main squad.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 28, 2021 7:39:11 pm
India vs Sri Lanka LiveIndia vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Update.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: A Covid-19 hit team India take on Sri Lanka at the Premadasa stadium in Colombo.  The team management will closely monitor the results of the covid-19 tests after Krunal Pandya tested positive for the virus, leading to a one-day postponement of the second T20I. As per BCCI, there were eight close contacts to Krunal. All of them are unavailable for selection. Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson are the only batsmen available for selection.

Net bowlers Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh have been included in India’s main squad for the next two games.

India Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya

Live Blog

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Follow Live Cricket Score and Updates

19:39 (IST)28 Jul 2021
Sri Lanka (Playing XI):

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

19:36 (IST)28 Jul 2021
India (Playing XI):

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

19:33 (IST)28 Jul 2021
Toss Time!

Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and decides that Sri Lanka are bowling first.

Image

19:28 (IST)28 Jul 2021
Four debutants for India

Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya.

19:19 (IST)28 Jul 2021
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: STAT ATTACK

- India have won their last six T20I series against Flag of Sri Lanka
- 8 of the last 11 Colombo T20Is have been won chasing
- Avg 1st inns score in the last ten Colombo T20Is: 163
- Hardik has scored 10+ in 11 of his last 12 innings

19:16 (IST)28 Jul 2021
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Only 4 batsmen for IND

Batsmen available: Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson.

Deepak Chahar and Manish Pandey will also not be available for selection.

19:13 (IST)28 Jul 2021
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Rahul Dravid speaks

"Eleven to choose from and eleven are playing," says coach Rahul Dravid before the game. With Eight Players In Isolation, India Induct Net Bowlers Into Team For 2nd T20 Vs Sri Lanka  

19:07 (IST)28 Jul 2021
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Latest news

Shikhar Dhawan can be seen clearly practicing on the ground. He is getting ready for the game.

19:06 (IST)28 Jul 2021
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome

India’s second T20I against Sri Lanka was pushed back by a day on Tuesday after spin-allrounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid-19. The eight squad members, including players, who were sent into isolation for being Krunal’s close contacts, however, have tested negative. The players in isolation will not be considered for the last two games, while the staff members too will not travel to the venue. Stay tuned for updates.

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ishan Jayaratne , Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka India Cricket India take on Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

