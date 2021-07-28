India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: SL win toss & will bowl first, 4 debutants for IND

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Update.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: A Covid-19 hit team India take on Sri Lanka at the Premadasa stadium in Colombo. The team management will closely monitor the results of the covid-19 tests after Krunal Pandya tested positive for the virus, leading to a one-day postponement of the second T20I. As per BCCI, there were eight close contacts to Krunal. All of them are unavailable for selection. Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson are the only batsmen available for selection.

Net bowlers Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh have been included in India’s main squad for the next two games.

India Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya