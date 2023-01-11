India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Playing XI tip off: Surya in for Shreyas, Arshdeep in for Shami

Having won the first of the three ODIs against Sri Lanka, India will walk into the second match at Eden Gardens looking to seal the series. Defending a mammoth 374 on the back on a century from Virat Kohli and fifties from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India bested the visitors by 67 runs.

Going into the second games, here are a few tweaks in the lineup the team can make.

Surya in for Shreyas

Despite being the highest run scorer in the T20Is and having hit his third ton in six months, Suryakumar Yadav was dropped from the lineup in the first match. Given his form, India are expected to start him going into the second match. With the top three looking in fine tune and KL Rahul in as the wicketkeeper in the middle order, Shreyas Iyer may have to sit out if the above happens.

Arshdeep in for Shami

Mohammad Shami marked his return to the Indian lineup after sustaining a shoulder injury ahead of the ODI series in Bangladesh. The experienced quick however leaked runs towards the end of the first ODI and with an economy of 7.40 was the most expensive in the Indian lineup. However, more importantly ahead of the Australia Test series, with questions hovering around Jasprit Bumrah’s match fitness, the team management are likely to go light on him. Arshdeep Singh may find a way back into the XI.

Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama