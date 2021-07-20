India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Colombo: India's bowler Kuldeep Yadav, second left, with is teammates wait for a third umpire decision against Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa, third right, during the first one day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Source: AP)

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Live Streaming: India’s young guns will get another opportunity to flaunt their talent and secure a series win against a hapless Sri Lankan outfit in the second ODI on Tuesday.

India are unlikely to make changes as they would like to pocket the series before giving chances to other youngsters in the squad. The only one feeling the heat would be Manish Pandey, who laboured to a 40-ball 26 in the series opener when others were at their fluent best.

Shaw, in his comeback game, played breathtaking strokes on the off-side but missed out on a big score. It is something he would like to correct on Tuesday.

It was good to see Kuldeep Chahal and Yuzvendra Chahal bowl in tandem after a long time and they proved once again that they perform better as a pair. With spinners bowling the bulk of the overs, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed promise in the five overs he bowled. Seniormost pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not have the best of days but trust him to be back in his elements in the next game.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI take place?

India vs Sri Lanka Series kickstartd on July 18 with the first ODI. The second ODI is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 2.30 pm.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI being played?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

Sony sport will live stream India vs Sri Lanka series in India. You can also catch all the India Tour of Sri Lanka live score and live updates on IndianExpress.com.