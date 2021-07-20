India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Lankans opt to bat first

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: India’s limited-overs team, brimming with young talent, will have another chance to show off their skills and secure a series win against a hapless Sri Lankan outfit in the second ODI on Tuesday. India have gone in with an unchanged playing XI. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first.
Manish Pandey, who laboured to a 40-ball 26 in the series opener when others were at their fluent best, will be looking to make amends in the 2nd ODI. Prithvi Shaw was named Man of the Match for his impactful innings but but missed out on a big score. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled in tandem after a long time and they proved once again that they perform better as a pair. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed promise in the five overs he bowled. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not have the best of days but trust him to be back in his elements in the next game.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera
India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
India to bowl first. One change for Sri Lanka: Kasun Rajitha comes in for Isuru Udana. India are unchanged.
Suryakumar Yadav says, "I've been doing the same thing for the last two years, and just looked to bat like how I do in the nets. I think the passion for this game kept me going. My dad kept telling me to stay patient and that the opportunity would come. It was emotional to receive that cap, but disappointed that the family wasn't here because of the covid situation. I have been bowling as well, and am ready if the captain asks me to. I have batted at every batting position possible, and I have been playing at number three in T20s. But I am ready to bat wherever the team manegement wants me to."
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka from Colombo. Can Sri Lanka's B-leaguered players make a stand or will India's B-team assert their dominance a little bit more? Match starts from 3 pm IST. Toss and team news expected in another half hour. Stay tuned.