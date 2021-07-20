India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Lankans opt to bat first

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Updates

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: India’s limited-overs team, brimming with young talent, will have another chance to show off their skills and secure a series win against a hapless Sri Lankan outfit in the second ODI on Tuesday. India have gone in with an unchanged playing XI. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first.

Manish Pandey, who laboured to a 40-ball 26 in the series opener when others were at their fluent best, will be looking to make amends in the 2nd ODI. Prithvi Shaw was named Man of the Match for his impactful innings but but missed out on a big score. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled in tandem after a long time and they proved once again that they perform better as a pair. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed promise in the five overs he bowled. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not have the best of days but trust him to be back in his elements in the next game.