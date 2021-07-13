India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Match officials revealed

ICC elite panel umpire Kumar Dharmasena has been named amongst the five umpires. (BCCI)

India will take on Sri Lanka in a limited-overs series of 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is which begins from July 18. All six matches in India’s tour of Sri Lanka will be played at the iconic R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

ICC elite panel umpire Kumar Dharmasena has been named amongst the five umpires who will officiate during the six limited-overs matches.

Ranjan Madugalle has been named the match referee for both ODIs and T20Is.

ICC international panel umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Prageeth Rambukwella, Raveendra Wimalasiri, Lyndon Hannibal are the other names on the list for the upcoming series.

Match Officials | India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021 – https://t.co/4l1IEstfmX #SLvIND — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 13, 2021

India will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and seamer Bhuvneshwar will be his deputy, while Rahul Dravid is the head coach.

India’s white-ball series in Sri Lanka was on Friday pushed back after two of Sri Lanka’s support staff tested positive for COVID-19, forcing their squad into a longer isolation period.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka cricketers came out of mandatory isolation on Sunday evening as they all returned negative results in their latest RT-PCR tests.

Squads

Sri Lanka: to be announced

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (v/c), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.