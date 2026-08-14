India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match Playing 11: Kuldeep, Suthar included; Jurel to be preferred over Sarfaraz

India play their first Test in Sri Lanka in nearly a decade starting on Saturday, when the country celebrates its Independence Day. The visitors completely flattened Sri Lanka on their last visit in the country for a Test series in 2017 but since then, Indian batters’ credentials of facing spin has come under sharp scrutiny due to their abject failures against New Zealand and South Africa at home.

It is also the start of what could be an uphill struggle for India to avoid failing to qualify for the a second successive World Test Championship final. The visitors were dealt a blow well before their visit to Sri Lanka even started with premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out. Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar is also out for this Test, and possibly the next one as well. It means that India could probably go with a spin department consisting of Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja.